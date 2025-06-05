Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 5
Washington responded to Tuesday’s blowout with a 2-0 decision against the NL Central-leading Cubs on Wednesday. MacKenzie Gore delivered seven innings having allowed only three hits against a deep Cubs lineup. Cubs starter Matthew Boyd challenged him with a perfect game into the sixth before giving up a walk.
The Cubs hold a 4 ½ game lead on their division while the Nats are wedged into third place of the NL East 9 ½ games behind first.
Chicago will turn to veteran Drew Pomeranz (2-0, 0.00 ERA) in the series finale in D.C. He’s making his second start of the season after being plugged into the rotation from the bullpen. He only pitched one inning in his first start on Saturday.
Washington will go with Jake Irvin. The right-hander rolls in off three straight wins in which he didn’t allow a home run (5-1, 3.93 ERA).
I’ll give my player prop and game prediction on the matchup below.
Cubs vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+116)
- Nationals +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline
- Cubs (-194)
- Nationals (+162)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Cubs vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Drew Pomeranz (2-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-1, 3.93 ERA)
Cubs vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs Record: 38-23
- Nationals Record: 29-32
Cubs vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Tucker Over 1.5 Total Bases (+170 at FanDuel)
Tucker has three hits in his last two games and Nationals Park is just the right venue for his bat. Its dimensions have optimal corners for power hitters like Tucker. Temperatures should sit in the mid-70s with minimal wind, which present positive conditions for Tucker, who is pumping out a .304/.391/.591 slash line on the road.
He ranks within the top 6 percentile of every expected hitting metric, which doesn’t bode well for Irvin. Irvin’s Statcast profile is ice-cold in hard-hit rate and exit velocity.
Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pomeranz should see limited action again serving the Cubs as an “opener.” Beyond him, this is a well-rested Cubs bullpen after Boyd gave them the night off and Chicago’s pen is No. 11 in bullpen ERA (3.56).
The Cubs’ late-inning trio of Alzolay, Hodge and Merryweather gives them a clear edge over Washington’s average bullpen. Nationals starter Jake Irvin has been steady with deep outings throughout May and not giving up walks easily.
That contrasted with Washington’s offense struggling with a 21st-ranked .311 OBP, I’m leaning toward the Under here.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.