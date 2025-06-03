Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals open up a three-game series in the Capitol on Tuesday, June 3.
Chicago hands the ball to rookie right-hander Cade Horton (2-0, 3.98 ERA), who’s shown poise and potential in his early big-league outings. Horton, who is one of the organization's top pitching prospects, has helped steady a rotation that’s dealt with injuries and inconsistency.
The Nationals counter with veteran righty Trevor Williams (3-5, 5.69 ERA), who’s had a rocky 2025 campaign. Chicago’s offense, which has flashed potential despite a lack of consistency, could benefit from the matchup if it can capitalize on early opportunities.
Washington is 9.5 games behind in the NL East while the Cubs have a four-game lead in the NL Central heading into their first meeting of the campaign.
Let’s get into a reasonable player prop and game prediction.
Cubs vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+106)
- Nationals +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline
- Cubs (-152)
- Nationals (+128)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+100)
- Under 9.5 (-122)
Cubs vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Cade Horton (2-0, 3.98 ERA)
- Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-5, 5.69 ERA)
Cubs vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs Record: 37-22
- Nationals Record: 28-31
Cubs vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cade Horton Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-142 at FanDuel)
Horton has shown promising command in his rookie season. He’s throwing above average fastball velocity (95.5 mph), which has negative run value and drawing whiffs on all of his stuff. He’s hit at least four strikeouts in two of his four appearances, though he has shown he can limit offense in high-leverage situations. This number is about as long as I would go, so while it’s not great value, Horton’s matchup against an inconsistent Nats lineup is exciting enough to warrant the play.
Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
It’s not the best value number, but the Cubs hold too much of an advantage all over the ball field to not take them in the series opener. Chicago’s offense is firing on all cylinders right now, ranking No. 2 overall in OPS and recording an elite .261/.336/.447 slash line.
Williams has done an admirable job in controlling his walks and hitters’ barrel rates, but his fastball velocity is at 87.3 mph, which is among the lowest in the majors. That has a lot to do with his regression from last season and why his strikeout percentage and ERA have worsened considerably.
Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+106 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.