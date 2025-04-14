Cubs vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14
Through the first few weeks of the MLB season, it's the San Diego Padres who sport the best record amongst all teams at 13-3. To start their week, they'll take on a fellow division-leader, the Chicago Cubs, in a three-game set.
Let's take a look at the odds and everything you need to know to bet tonight's showdown.
Cubs vs. Padres Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-170)
- Padres -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Cubs +124
- Padres -148
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Cubs vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Padres.TV
- Cubs Record: 11-7
- Padres Record: 13-3
Cubs vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Jameson Taillon, RHP - (1-1, 6.06 ERA)
- San Diego: Dylan Cease, RHP - (1-1, 7.98 ERA)
Cubs vs. Padres Best Prop Bet
- Dylan Cease 3+ Walks Allowed (+115) via DraftKings
One of the reasons for the Cubs' offensive success so far this season has been their ability to draw walks. They rank third in the Majors in walk percentage, drawing a walk on 11.4% of their plate appearances. Now, they get to face Dylan Cease of the Padres, who allowed three walks against the Athletics in his most recent outing. This could be a great spot to cash a plus-money bet.
Cubs vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I think we have no choice but to bet the OVER in a game between two of the best offenses to start the season. The Cubs enter tonight's game second in the Majors in OPS, and the Padres are right behind them, coming in at fifth. The two teams are scoring a combined 11.0 runs per game, which leads me to be surprised the total is set at just 7.5 tonight.
Jameson Taillon and Dylan Cease are two solid pitchers, but they currently have respective ERAs of 6.06 and 7.98. While I'm sure they'll turn things around sooner rather than later, tonight could be a good chance to take advantage of two pitchers who are still finding their rhythm early in the year against an opposing hot offense.
I'll sit back and root for runs in this Naitonal League showdown.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-102) via DraftKings
