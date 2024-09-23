Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 23 (Trust Aaron Nola)
The Philadelphia Phillies are still in the mix for the best record in the National League – and all of baseball – heading into the final week of the regular season.
Philly is one of just eight teams in action on Monday when it hosts the Chicago Cubs (80-76). The Cubbies have played much better over the second half of the season, but they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the season’s final week.
Does that impact how the Cubs play this matchup?
Well, Chicago is starting an opener in Nate Pearson on Monday, but it has one of the better bullpens in the league (3.80 bullpen ERA) backing him up.
Meanwhile, the Phillies have Aaron Nola on the bump as they look to clinch the NL East division title after losing to the New York Mets on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, and my prediction for this matchup on Monday night.
Cubs vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-142)
- Phillies -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- Cubs: +150
- Phillies: -180
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cubs vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Nate Pearson (2-2, 4.71 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA)
Cubs vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 23
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch: Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Cubs record: 80-76
- Phillies record: 92-64
Cubs vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger: This is a tough matchup for Bellinger, who has been one of the Cubs’ best hitters over the last two weeks. The slugger is hitting .286 with three homers and 13 runs batted in over the last 14 days, but he’s just 3-for-19 with eight K’s in his career against Nola.
Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola: The Phillies are 19-12 when Nola is on the mound this season, but he hasn’t been his best in September, posting a 5.32 ERA over four starts. The Phillies are just 1-3 in those games, but Nola did toss seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball in a loss his last time out.
Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Even though Nola hasn’t been great over the last month, he rebounded nicely in his last start despite the Phillies failing to give him any run support.
Philadelphia has been elite at home all season long, winning 52-26 straight up (winning two-thirds of its games) at Citizens Bank Park.
That could spell trouble for the Cubs, who are two games under .500 and technically have nothing to play for over this final week.
The Phillies are 33-38 on the run line as home favorites this season, but they’re a league-best 49-22 straight up in that spot.
With Nola on the mound, I’ll lay the juice with Philly to pick up a win.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-180)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.