Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The Philadelphia Phillies have won just two of their last 10 games, but they did take their series opener with the Chicago Cubs – 4-3 – on Tuesday night.
Now, Philadelphia will turn to youngster Mick Abel on the mound for the second game of this early-week series. Abel is off to a strong start in 2025, allowing just one run and eight hits across 11.1 innings of work (two starts).
He’ll take on Chicago starter Colin Rea (3.59 ERA), who has worked both as a starter and reliever in the 2025 season.
The Cubs are in first place in the NL Central entering this game, but they’re on a mini two-game skid at the moment.
Can they turn things around on Tuesday night?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this battle between NL playoff hopefuls.
Cubs vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+142)
- Phillies +1.5 (-173)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -109
- Phillies: -112
Total
- 9.5 (Over -103/Under -117)
Cubs vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Colin Rea (4-2, 3.59 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Mick Abel (1-0, 0.79 ERA)
Cubs vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-PH, MARQ
- Cubs record: 40-26
- Phillies record: 38-28
Cubs vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
- Mick Abel OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Through two starts, Abel has 11 strikeouts, punching out nine batters in his first start and two in his second.
While he’s only cleared this prop once in the 2025 season, he’s taking on a Cubs team that averages 7.92 K’s per game and is striking out nearly 10 times per game over its last three contests.
Abel has wipeout stuff, averaging over 10 strikeouts per nine innings during his Minor League career. He’s worth a shot at this discounted number on Tuesday night.
Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Even though the Cubs lost the series opener in this matchup, I think they’re in a great spot to win on Tuesday.
Abel has pitched well, but the Phillies have only given him two runs of support in two games, and that’s a trend that’s lasted for a few weeks now. Philly is 29th in MLB in batting average over the last 15 days and just 26th in runs scored.
That’s going to be a major issue against a Cubs team that is third in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and second in runs scored overall in the 2025 season.
Chicago is also an impressive 9-4 in Rea’s outings this season, winning six of the nine games that he’s started.
Even if Abel pitches well, I’m not sold on the Philly offense giving him enough run support to earn a second straight win.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-109 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
