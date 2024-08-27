Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (Trust Justin Steele)
Don’t look now, but the Chicago Cubs are in second place in the NL Central after improving to .500 with a dominant 18-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.
Now, the Cubbies are looking to add to their win total against this Pirates team in Game 2, and oddsmakers have set them as a slight favorite on the road.
Pittsburgh righty Jared Jones is making his return to the rotation, but with the Pirates out of the playoff race and seven games under .500, do they limit his innings down the stretch after he dealt with an injury for the last month?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this divisional clash.
Cubs vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+124)
- Pirates +1.5 (-148)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -135
- Pirates: +114
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Justin Steele (4-5, 3.07 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Jared Jones (5-6, 3.56 ERA)
Cubs vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Cubs record: 66-66
- Pirates record: 62-69
Cubs vs. Pirates Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Seiya Suzuki: Coming off a four-hit game in Monday’s 18-run shellacking of the Pirates, Suzuki is now hitting .274 with 18 homers. The 30-year-old has been one of the more consistent options for the Cubs on offense in 2024.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Jared Jones: Pirates righty Jared Jones is making his first start since July 3 after missing nearly two months on the injured list. The righty comes into this game with a 3.56 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while leading the Pirates to a 7-9 record.
Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Jared Jones has been solid in 2024, but the Pirates’ bullpen is a nightmare, ranking 25th in ERA after getting rocked for 15 runs on Monday.
Jones may not work deep into this game in his first start back, which means we’re going to have to trust a poor – and taxed – Pittsburgh bullpen to win this game.
I don’t see it happening.
Justin Steele has been elite over the last month, posting a 1.66 ERA in August while leading the Cubs to a 4-0 record.
Pittsburgh is just 19th in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching, so I wouldn't be shocked to see Steele put together another dominant outing on Tuesday.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-135)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.