Cubs vs. Reds Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 30
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds continue an NL Central matchup on Tuesday following a 7-1 Reds win on Monday.
Justin Steele hasn't pitched to expectation since the All-Star break, but is this a good matchup for him to get on track? He has owned the Reds to date this season and will look to welcome new addition Isaac Parades to the lineup with a stellar start.
Here's our betting preview for Cubs vs. Reds on Tuesday.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Cubs: -1.5 (+112
- Reds: +1.5 (-134)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -146
- Reds: +124
Total: 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 30
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio
- Cubs Record: 51-57
- Reds Record: 51-55
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Probable Pitchers
Chicago Cubs: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds: Nick Martinez (4-5, 3.77 ERA)
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Isaac Paredes: Paredes was a deadline add for the Cubs, set to make his debut on Tuesday. A talented hitter and a plus glove, Paredes has several years of control after this, so this is a long-term move for the Cubs. Can the 16 home run hitter from Tampa Bay start hot with his new team?
Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz: De La Cruz is one of the most entertaining watches in baseball, hitting .263 with an MLB high 55 steals to his name. He got the day off on Monday in the Reds 7-1 win, can he make an impact quickly against Steele and the Cubs?
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
Justin Steele has struggled out of the All-Star break, posting a 6.30 ERA in two starts, but this matchup against the Reds should suit him well, a team that is 23rd in OPS against southpaws.
Steele has looked the part against Cincy this season especially, allowing two earned runs in 12 innings pitched against the NL Central foe.
Both teams are struggling since the All-Star break offensively, both bottom five in OPS over the last few weeks. The Cubs are hitting below .200, .199 since the break, but the Reds aren’t much better at 2.06.
The key is Steele’s arm against Nick Martinez, who has operated as an opener or a long reliever this season. He has been good, posting a 3.77 ERA with elite underlying metrics, but the Reds bullpen as a whole is bottom half of the bigs in ERA, which makes me confident the Cubs can scrape together a complete effort and win.
PICK: Cubs ML (-146)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
