Cubs vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
The Chicago Cubs' lead on the NL Central has begun to shrink, and they're now just 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.
They'll try to find some momentum when they take on the Minnesota Twins in the second game of their three-game interleague set. The Twins got the better of the Cubs on Tuesday, beating them by a comfortable score of 8-1.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's rematch.
Cubs vs. Twins Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+146)
- Twins +1.5 (-179)
Moneyline
- Cubs -107
- Twins -114
Total
- Over 9.5 (-102)
- Under 9.5 (-119)
Cubs vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Cade Horton, RHP (3-2, 4.15 ERA)
- Minnesota: David Festa, RHP (5.48 ERA)
Cubs vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, Marquee Sports Network
- Cubs Record: 54-37
- Twins Record: 44-47
Cubs vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cade Horton UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-137) via Caesars Sportsbook
The Twins have done a poor job forcing runs of late. They have drawn a walk on just 7.8% of their plate appearances this season, the fifth-lowest mark in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Cade Horton, who has allowed 2+ walks in just five of his 10 starts this season.
Cubs vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
The Cubs have one of the hottest offenses in baseball of late. Over the past 30 days, the Cubs rank fourth in the Majors in OPS at .784. The Twins have been trending in the opposite direction, ranking 21st in the Majors in that same time frame. Minnesota has been even worse over the past two weeks, sporting a batting average of .217 and an OPS of .660.
Let's have some faith in Horton tonight, who has been solid all season long outside of a seven-run performance against the Astros in late June. His last start was a seven-inning scoreless masterpiece, and while he may not pitch quite that well tonight, he'll do enough to lead the Cubs to a win against a regressing Twins offense.
Pick: Cubs -107 via DraftKings
