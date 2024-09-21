Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (All Rise for an Aaron Judge Home Run)
It's a Saturday night in the midst of playoff runs for many teams in Major League Baseball, who will show up in the biggest moments?
I'm focusing in on a handful of key contributors on possible postseason teams, including future AL MVP Aaron Judge, Jorge Soler of the Braves and NL Rookie of the Year contender Jackson Merrill to contribute by way of the home run.
Here's our betting preview for the home run prop market on Saturday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Saturday, September 21st
- Jorge Soler (+400)
- Jackson Merrill (+520)
- Aaron Judge (+175)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jorge Soler (+400)
The Marlins pitching staff is not near MLB caliber at the moment, and power hitters have been able to tee off on the likes of Adam Oller, who has allowed five home runs in six starts in the big leagues this season.
Soler is rounding into playoff form in hopes that Atlanta snags a Wild Card berth, hitting .281 in September with three home runs. He has the highest OPS in a month of the season at the moment (.888) setting up for a big effort against Miami.
Jackson Merrill (+520)
The favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year can bolster his case with a long ball against the lowly White Sox on Saturday in San Diego.
The White Sox will start right hander Chris Flexen, who has struggled all season in Chicago, posting a 5.09 ERA.
Flexen has particularly struggled at containing lefty power as well this season, allowing 14 home runs to southpaws this season.
Merrill has been on a tear for months now that he’s a threat for hard contact at all times, in the 96th percentile in xSLG.
Aaron Judge (+175)
The best power hitter in the bigs, let’s keep it simple.
JP Sears will start for the A’s and the left hander is struggling to end the season, posting a 4.50 ERA in three starts this month, allowing two home runs.
Judge can hit any pitcher, but his OPS is a staggering 1.253 against southpaws. And if he doesn’t catch Sears, he gets to feast on the bottom five Oakland bullpen.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.