Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet Christopher Morel to Go Deep on Sunday Night Baseball)
If you need some excitement in your life this Sunday, consider placing a few bets on some MLB players to hit a home run. No bet is more electric to win than one on a player to hit a dinger, so we're going to try to do exactly that today.
I'm narrowing in on two players whose chances I like to go deep today. Remember, these bets can be tough to win so you may want to adjust your bet size accordingly.
MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Bobby Witt Jr. (+370) vs. Rangers
- Christopher Morel (+500) vs. Mets
Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run vs. Rangers
I'm going to attempt to fade Max Scherzer in his first start of 2024 by taking Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals to hit a home run against him today. Scherzer's home run rate skyrocketed last season, allowing 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched. Now he's making his first start of the season and will likely need some games to find his groove again. That's going to leave him susceptible to being taken deep.
Bobby Witt Jr. has already hit 12 home runs on the season and based on his 30 home runs in 2023, he's due to hit a few more as we approach the halfway mark of the season. I love his odds to go long tonight at +370.
Christopher Morel Home Run vs. Mets
Christopher Morel has the most home runs on the Cubs with 14 while nobody else on the team has reached double-digits yet this season. Despite that, he's available at +500 to hit another one tonight, which seems like great betting value to me.
Luis Severino, the Mets' starter, enters tonight having given up a combined four home runs in his last four starts. If that trend continues tonight, Morel has a great chance to hit his 15th dinger of the season.
