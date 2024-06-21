Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Eugenio Suarez to Go Deep vs. Phillies)
There's no feeling more electric when betting on baseball than having a wager on a player to hit a home run and you hear the crack of the ball off his bat.
We're chasing that feeling today as we target in on two players to hit a home run and send us into the weekend. Let's dive into it.
Best Home Run Bets Today
- Eugenio Suarez (+340) vs. Phillies
- Brent Rooker (+360) vs. Twins
Eugenio Suarez Home Run vs. Phillies
We're going to try to fade the Phillies' starter, Taijuan Walker. He has had issues giving up home runs this season, averaging 1.7 per nine innings pitched which is one of the worst marks in the Majors amongst starting pitchers.
You should target a member of the Diamondbacks to go deep today and the player I'm choosing to back is Eugenio Suarez. He's hit just six home runs on the season, but he's due to hit a seventh sooner rather than later. He'll never have a 49 home run season like he did in 2019, but he still displays plenty of power at times. He's a solid bet to hit a dinger today at +340 odds.
Brent Rooker Home Run vs. Twins
We're going to follow the same strategy as above and try to bet against a pitcher who has given up plenty of home runs this season. This pick is targeting Chris Paddack, who has a 5.25 ERA on the year while allowing 1,6 home runs per nine innings pitching.
He's starting for the Twins today so we're going to bet on Brent Rooker of the Athletics to hit a home run. He hit 30 home runs last season and he's already put up 13 this year. Bet on him to hit his 14th tonight.
