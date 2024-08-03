Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Josh Lowe to Record Homer vs. Astros)
Fact: Everyone loves home runs. Another fact: Watching a player hit a home run is even more exciting when you have a few dollars on him to do exactly that.
I'm targeting two players in today's edition of Daily Dinger as we aim to cash a couple of big-money bets on this Saturday's MLB slate. let's dive into them.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Josh Lowe Home Run (+500) vs. Astros
- Lawrence Butler Home Run (+650) vs. Dodgers
Josh Lowe Home Run vs. Astros
Ronel Blanco gets the start for the Astros tonight and despite his strong 2.95 ERA on the season, he has had some issues giving up home runs at times. He's averaging 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched, leaving an opening for a member of the Rays to record one against him tonight.
The player I'm going to target is Josh Lowe, who is long overdue to hit a couple of home runs. He recorded 20 in 135 games last season but only has five in 54 games so far this season. I love his odds at 5-1 to record a sixth tonight.
Lawrence Butler Home Run (+650) vs. Dodgers
Believe it or not, the Oakland Athletics rank third in the Majors in OPS dating back to July 1. A big reason for that has been Lawrence Butler, who has been batting .351 in that time frame while also recording 10 home runs.
Despite his strong play over the past month, he's still set at +650 to record a home run tonight against the Dodgers. I'm going to bank on the hot bat and take a shot on Butler to hit yet another dinger.
