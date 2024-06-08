Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Royce Lewis' Stellar Return Continues)
There are 15 Major League Baseball games on Saturday, plenty of action for us to comb through and cash in.
In the home run market, I've targeted three sluggers that are in strong position to go yard and cash in at long odds, including Royce Lewis, who has returned from an early season injury to hit two home runs in his first three games back.
Lewis, along with J.D. Martinez and Jeremy Pena headlines Saturday's Daily Dinger card.
Best Home Run Prop Bets Today, June 8th
- J.D. Martinez (+425)
- Royce Lewis (+500)
- Jeremy Pena (+520)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
J.D. Martinez
Major League Baseball heads to London, where hitters should feast with the wind blowing out at about 10 miles per hour. This sets up favorably for Martinez, who has elite metrics against left pitching, posting .342/.419/.553 splits this season.
The Mets will face Ranger Suarez on Saturday, the lefty pitcher who has been posting Cy Young like metrics this season for Philadelphia, driving up the typical price Martinez would have against lefties.
Given the hitting conditions at London Stadium, I'll bite despite Suarez having a strong year.
Royce Lewis
Lewis has three home runs in 11 at bats this season despite missing a chunk of the year. The former top prospect has proven amidst the injury bug that he can hit at a high level, and I'll go back to the well against a below average Pirates bullpen.
This will be an opener game of sorts for the Pirates, who will turn Carmen Mlodzinski first and there should be plenty of different arms facing Lewis. It also helps that the wind is blowing out at PNC Park at over 10 miles per hour to left field, all the direction that he has hit homers this year.
Jeremy Pena
Pena tears up lefty pitching, hitting .333 on the year with a .545 slugging percentage. Despite limited at bats against lefties, Pena has hit two of his five homers against southpaws and draws a regression bound Tyler Anderson on Saturday.
Anderson doesn't strike many batters out, sitting at 16% and he allows fly ball contact at nearly 63%. Without a ton of fastball velocity, Pena should have little issue getting a barrel on the ball, Anderson is in the 21st percentile in that metric, per MLBStatcast.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.