Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Mookie Betts, Gleyber Torres in World Series Game 1)
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers open up the World Series on Friday night, and there are plenty of explosive hitters in both lineups.
From Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts to Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton, the options in the betting market to hit a home run are insane.
However, many of the Yankees lack any at bats against Dodgers Game 1 starter Jacks Flaherty, making it a little tougher to project who will hit a home run.
Meanwhile, there is one Dodgers star who has seen the ball well against Gerrit Cole in his career – and overall this postseason – that I plan on betting on Friday night.
Let’s break down the best home run prop bets for Game 1 of the Fall Classic.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for World Series Game 1
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Gleyber Torres to Hit a Home Run (+800)
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+500)
After a slow start to the playoffs, Betts has really come on over his last nine games.
He’s hitting .342/.419/.763 over that stretch with four home runs and 12 runs batted in. Now, he gets to face Cole – who has given up 19 hits in 16.1 postseason innings in 2024 – in Game 1.
Betts has great numbers against Cole in his career, going 6-for-14, but he has yet to take the Yankees ace deep.
Still, I love how well he’s fared against the righty in his career. At +500, Betts is worth a shot to hit his fifth homer of the playoffs on Friday.
Gleyber Torres to Hit a Home Run (+800)
If you’re looking for a longshot play, Gleyber Torres may be the best value on the board.
Even though Torres only has one homer this postseason – it came in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals – he has been one of New York’s best hitters.
In nine playoff games in 2024, Torres is hitting .297/.400/.432, picking up at least one hit in six of his appearances.
During the regular season, Torres hit 15 home runs, and he should see a ton of good pitches to hit with Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton following him in the order.
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Soto’s three-run blast in the 10th inning in Game 5 of the ALCS sent the Yankees to the World Series, and he’s been dominant all postseason.
Soto is hitting .333/.439/.667 with three homers and eight runs batted in across nine games, and he does have a little history against Flaherty, going 1-for-8 with five walks.
Those aren’t great numbers, but Flaherty has been prone to the long ball this postseason, allowing three homers in three starts. I like Soto the most out of New York’s stars on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.