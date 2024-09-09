Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Salvador Perez in Favorable Matchups)
The final weeks of the Major League Baseball season are upon us, and several teams are making a push for a playoff spot – or playoff seeding – over the next few weeks.
On Monday, we have a condensed slate of games that features some of the best teams in baseball – including the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees – in action.
So, why not bet on some home run props?
While they are tough to predict, home run props are super fun to bet since they can pay out at a solid number and – who doesn’t love the long ball?
There are three players that I’m targeting on Monday night, including NL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Sept. 9
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+170)
- Salvador Perez to Hit a Home Run (+330)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+170)
The Dodgers and Ohtani take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs on Monday, and let’s just say it’s been a rough season for Hendricks.
The veteran righty has a 6.60 ERA, and he’s allowed 20 home runs in 25 appearances this season. That’s going to be a problem against an elite Dodgers lineup, but Ohtani is the player I’m eyeing given his impressive splits against righties.
This season, the NL MVP favorite is hitting .306 with 36 home runs against right-handed pitching, and he’s seen Hendricks well in limited at bats in his career, going 2-for-3 with a homer.
If you’re betting anyone on Los Angeles to go deep tonight – and you should – Ohtani is the safest pick.
Salvador Perez to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will see a familiar face on Monday night in New York Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon.
A former Chicago White Sox starter, Rodon has faced Perez 23 times in his career, and the Royals catcher has certainly gotten the better of that matchup.
Perez is 10-for-23 (.435) in his career against Rodon, smacking two home runs in the process. This season, Perez has dominated left-handed pitching, posting a slash line of .303/.356/.533 in just 122 at bats. He also has eight homers against lefties in 2024.
Rodon has pitched much better for the Yankees over the last two months, but he’s still been prone to the long ball, allowing 26 homersin 28 starts.
Don’t be shocked if Perez has a big game on Monday night.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+500)
If you’re looking to wager on someone who has been red hot over the last week, look no further than Baltimore Orioles All-Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Over the last seven days, Henderson is hitting .417 with three home runs, pushing him to 36 long balls on the season.
He’s been great against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .294 with 28 homers, and he gets a crack at Boston Red Sox righty Brayan Bello on Monday.
Bello has given up 19 homers in 26 outings, posting a 4.75 ERA on the season. This bet isn’t just a fade of Bello, but also the Boston bullpen, which has allowed 75 homers in 2024 – the fourth most in MLB.
Henderson has solid numbers against Bello in his career, going 3-for-13 with a homer. I think he can stay hot on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.