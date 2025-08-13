Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet Francisco Lindor to Go Deep on Wednesday Night)
If you're looking for some home run picks, you've come to the right place. I'm targeting three batters to go deep tonight, including Francisco Lindor of the Mets. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Salvador Perez Home Run (+470)
- Alex Bregman Home Run (+460)
- Francisco Lindor Home Run (+360)
Salvador Perez Home Run
The Washington Nationals are set to roll with Jake Irvin on the mound tonight, who has the seventh-highest home runs allowed rate amongst all pitchers this season with 75+ innings pitched. That means we should target a batter on the Royals to hit a dinger tonight, and the one I'm locking in is Salvador Perez. He has 21 home runs on the season while sporting an impressive slugging percentage of .450. He already has a home run in this season, hitting one in Monday's series opener.
Alex Bregman Home Run
Walker Buehler has had a rough 2025 campaign. Not only does he have a 5.40 ERA, but he has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. That's leading me to bet on Alex Bregman to hit a home run tonight. He has the second-highest slugging percentage on the team this season at .549 and has already hit 16 dingers in 75 games. He's a great value bet at +460.
Francisco Lindor Home Run
Francisco Lindor has the third most home runs on the Mets this season with 21. Tonight, he and the Mets lineup get to face Carlos Carrasco of the Atlanta Braves, who has allowed 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the highest rate amongst all starting pitchers on Wednesday.
