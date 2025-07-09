Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet Jake Cronenworth to Go Deep vs. Diamondbacks)
MLB action marches on as we wrap up the final few games before the All-Star Break.
Before we take a few days off from betting on baseball, let's take advantage of these opportunities to cash in a few bets. As we always do in Daily Dinger, I'm going to break down my best home run bets for tonight's action. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Wyatt Langford Home Run (+375) via BetMGM
- Jake Cronenworth Home Run (+560) via FanDuel
- Lawrence Butler Home Run (+420) via FanDuel
Wyatt Langford Home Run (+375)
Wyatt Langford has some underrated power on the Texas Rangers. He has a slugging percentage of .425 and already has 14 home runs this season, the most on the roster. Let's bet on him to record his 15th home run of the season when he and the Rangers take on the Angels.
Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Angels, and he's allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the 30th most amongst all pitchers. The Angels' bullpen also ranks dead last in home runs allowed per nine innings at 1.5.
Jake Cronenworth Home Run (+560)
Brandon Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks today, and he ranks 20th amongst all pitchers in home runs allowed per nine innings, allowing 1.6 dingers per nine innings. Their bullpen has also been known to give up plenty of homers, giving up 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the fourth most amongst all teams.
Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Jake Cronenworth, the Padres' second baseman, to go deep tonight. He has a slugging percentage of .405 with eight home runs on the year. This is a great chance for him to record his ninth.
Lawrence Butler Home Run (+420)
The Athletics' temporary stadium, Sutter Health Park, is extremely hitter-friendly, giving up plenty of home runs. Additionally, we should note that Bryce Elder will be getting the start for the Braves against the Athletics tonight, and he has given up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the fifth most amongst all starters.
To take advantage of that, let's target Lawrence Butler, who has a slugging percentage of .448 on the season and has already recorded 13 home runs. I like his odds to go deep today at +420.
