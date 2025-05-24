Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on a Fernando Tatis Jr. Home Run Tonight)
The weekend is finally here and as always, we have plenty of MLB action to watch and bet on. If you're like me and you're going to spend the day watching baseball, we might as well try to win some money. One of the ways I'm going to do that is by betting on a few home run hitters.
Yes, these bets are tough to hit, but if they do they offer a great payout to give us some pizza money for tonight. Let's take a look at the three players I'm betting on to go deep today.
MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Fernando Tatis Jr. Home Run (+330) via FanDuel
- George Springer Home Run (+520) via FanDuel
- Connor Norby Home Run (+700) via Caesars
Fernando Tatis Jr. Home Run (+330)
Grant Holmes gets the start for the Atlanta Braves tonight and he's allowing 1.7 home runs per game, the most amongst all starting pitchers on Saturday's slate. To try to take advantage of that, we're going to target Fernando Tatis Jr., who has already hit 12 home runs on the season. Let's see if he can hit a 13th dinger today.
George Springer Home Run (+520)
George Springer has hit five home runs this season, but he leads the team amongst all batters who have played in 20+ games in slugging percentage at .449. That's a higher slugging percentage than the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has much shorter odds to hit a home run at +350. I'd much rater take Springer at +520, especially as the Blue Jays will face Shane Baz of the Rays, who is allowing 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched. The Rays' bullpen is also 25th in home runs allowed per nine innings at 1.2.
Connor Norby Home Run (+700)
The obvious bet on the Marlins to hit a home run is Kyle Stowers, who has hit 10 home runs on the season, but insttead I'm looking further down the oddsboard at a buy low candidate and the name I came up with is Connor Norby, their third baseman. He only has two home runs on the season but a .415 slugging percentage gives me hope he has enough power to hit a third home run tonight, especially an Angels team that has a bullpen that allows 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched, by far the most in Major League Baseball.
