Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Cal Raleigh, Kerry Carpenter)
There is only one game on the docket for Friday night, but it’s a big one with a trip to the ALCS on the line.
The Detroit Tigers forced Game 5 and have Tarik Skubal on the mound opposing George Kirby for the Seattle Mariners. Both pitchers allowed at least one home run in their first start of the series. Could we see the same tonight?
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, Oct. 10.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Oct. 10:
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Kerry Carpenter to Hit a Home Run (+363)
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Cal Raleigh has the shortest odds on the board to go deep in Game 5 here at +320. It’s a boring, perhaps square, play, but it makes sense to bet at this price.
We all know Raleigh hit 60 home runs in the regular season and has one in this series so far. He’s also been hitting the ball pretty hard with a 105.1 mph exit velocity single in Game 4, and a 102.4 mph single in Game 3 prior to his dinger.
Raleigh is just 2 for 12 against Skubal in his career, but one of those hits did leave the yard.
If you’re going to bet on anyone to go deep in Game 5, it has to be Big Dumper.
Kerry Carpenter to Hit a Home Run (+363)
Once again, I will acknowledge that this is one of the shortest lines on the home run prop board, but I’m taking Kerry Carpenter to go deep on Friday night.
Carpenter homered in Game 1 against George Kirby, and is now an incredible 5 for 11 with five home runs against the right-hander. He also had a few long outs in Game 4, with two fly outs to center field that traveled over 300 feet.
If the outfielder is able to pull the ball against Kirby like he did in Game 1, he’ll leave the yard.
