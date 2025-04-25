Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jasson Dominguez to Go Deep vs. Blue Jays)
Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend! Let's start the weekend on the right foot by cashing in on a few big plays tonight. To try to do that, I'm targeting the home run market for tonight's MLB games. I have three home run bets locked in. Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Home Run Bets Today
- Jasson Dominguez Home Run (+650) via BetMGM
- Steven Kwan Home Run (+1400) via DraftKings
- Joc Pederson Home Run (+630) via FanDuel
Jasson Dominguez Home Run (+650)
Jose Berrios has continuously had issues giving up home runs, even when he's been posting strong ERAs the past few seasons. That has been true once again in 2025 as he's giving up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched in his first five starts for the Blue Jays. To try to take advantage of that tonight, I'm going to target the young outfielder, Jasson Dominguez, from the Yankees. He already has two home runs on the season, but it's time for us to see the power that was advertised when he was signed to the team.
Steven Kwan Home Run (+1400)
Steven Kwan is not known for his power, but he has already hit four home runs on the season. His slugging numbers have also been at a career high of .495. There's a chance he has added some significant power in the offseason and if that's true, him being set at 14-1 to hit a home run tonight seems like a great bet.
He and the Guardians will take on Tanner Houck of the Red Sox, who has given up 2.2 home runs per nine innings this season. If he continues to give up dingers at that high a rate, targeting at least one of Cleveland's bats is going to be a smart move.
Joc Pederson Home Run (+630)
It might be time to start fading Justin Verlander, who seems to finally be slowing down at 42 years old. He has a 5.47 ERA on the season with the Giants while giving up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. Tonight, I'm going to bet on the former Giant, Joc Pederson, to hit a home run against his former team. He has yet to hit a home run with the Rangers, but he has too much power in his bat for that to hold up. It's time for him to go deep for the first time in 2025.
