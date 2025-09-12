SI

Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Maikel Garcia vs. Phillies)

Iain MacMillan

Maikel Garcia is a great bet to hit a home run on Friday night against the Phillies. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The weekend is finally here, and we have a loaded slate of MLB games to watch and bet on tonight. Let's try to get the weekend started on the right foot by cashing in on a couple of home run bets for tonight's action.

There are two players that I'm targeting to hit a dinger tonight. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets

Hunter Goodman Home Run (+320)

Hunter Goodman leads the Colorado Rockies in both home runs (30) and slugging percentage this year. Tonight, he and the Rockies will take on JP Sears of the San Diego Padres, who has given up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the second most amongst all pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season. Let's see if Goodman can hit his 31st home run of the season tonight.

Maikel Garcia Home Run (+675)

Maikel Garcia of the Royals has the third-highest slugging percentage on the Royals this season at .465, but he's only managed 16 home runs. That tells me more home runs are in his near future, and tonight seems like a perfect spot. He and the Royals will take on Walker Buehler of the Red Sox, who has allowed the eighth most home runs this season amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched at 1.8.

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

