Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Manny Machado to Hit Third Home Run of Season)
As always, we have a loaded slate of MLB games on Saturday, including plenty of afternoon matchups to watch and bet on.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top three bets to hit a home run. These wagers can be tough to cash, but if they do, they'll produce a big payout. Let's dive into them.
Top Home Run Picks Today
- Mike Trout Home Run (+350) via BetMGM
- Jacob Wilson Home Run (+1000) via DraftKings
- Manny Machado Home Run (+450) via BetMGM
Mike Trout Home Run (+350)
We're going to keep things relatively simple in the afternoon slate of games. Mike Trout has already hit nine home runs this season, tied for the most in the Majors, so why not a 10th today? He and the Angels will face Simeon Woods Richardson of the Minnesota Twins, who has given up 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.
Jacob Wilson Home Run (+1000)
The Athletics have been a surprisingly solid offensive team so far this season, including Jacob Wilson, their shortstop, who has already hit three home runs. Even more important than his home runs to date is the fact that he has a .500 slugging percentage, the second-best mark on the team. That's a sign to me that we could see an explosion of home runs from him shortly.
He and the Athletics will face Jonathan Cannon today, the starting pitcher for the White Sox. He has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, and if he doesn't give up one, Chicago will eventually turn to its bullpen, which is also giving up 1.5 home runs per nine innings, the third-highest mark amongst all MLB bullpens.
Manny Machado Home Run (+450)
Ryan Pepiot of the Tampa Bay Rays will take the mound against the San Diego Padres today. He has given up a blistering eight home runs this season, the most amongst all Major League pitchers. Not only that, but the Rays' bullpen is giving up 1.5 home runs per nine innings as well.
That makes it a no-brainer to try to target a member of the Padres to hit a dinger tonight. The player I'm going to opt for is Manny Machado, who is seeking his third home run of the season.
