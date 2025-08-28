Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Ronald Acuna Jr. in Braves vs. Phillies)
We have just a short slate of games on tap for Thursday as most teams across the Majors prepare for their upcoming weekend series. That doesn't mean we're taking the day off betting. In fact, I'm going to take a look at the home run market today, and I'm targeting two batters to hit a home run.
There's one I love in the afternoon slate and then one player I'm locking in to hit a home run on the night slate. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+560)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. Home Run (+360)
Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+560)
Bryan Reynolds leads the Pittsburgh Pirates in several starts, but the most important when trying to find a home run hitter is slugging percentage, coming in at .411. Despite that, he has four fewer home runs than the team leader, Oneil Cruz, who has 18. That tells me Reynolds is due to hit a few more dingers before the season is over, and tonight is a great opportunity when the Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals.
Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals this afternoon, and he's had a less-than-impressive season. Not only does he have a 5.17 ERA, but he has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 12th-highest home run rate amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season. That should set Reynolds up for a great opportunity to hit a home run tonight.
Ronald Acuna Jr. Home Run (+360)
Aaron Nola has had plenty of issues this season, sporting an ERA of 6.52. What's even more significant is that he's giving up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched, one of the highest rates amongst MLB starting pitchers. Let's try to take advantage of that by backing a member of the Atlanta Braves to hit a home run tonight.
Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves in slugging percentage at .540, while already hitting 15 home runs in 67 games. He's in a great spot to hit a 16th home run tonight, and I love this bet at +360.
