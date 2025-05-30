Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet Rafael Devers to Hit 13th Home Run of 2025)
The end of the week is here, so it's time to celebrate by placing a few bets on today's MLB action. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite home run bets. These picks are tough to cash, but if they do, we'll be treated to a nice payout.
I have three players I'm targeting to go deep today, including Rafael Devers of the Red Sox.
Top Home Run Picks Today
- Rafael Devers Home Run (+340)
- Ernie Clement Home Run (+900)
- Isaac Paredes Home Run (+520)
Rafael Devers Home Run
Grant Holmes gets the start for the Atlanta Braves today, and he's allowed the highest home run rate amongst all starting pitchers today, allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched, the 15th most in the Majors. To take advantage of Holmes getting the start, I'm going to bet on a member of the Red Sox to hit a dinger, and the player I'm targeting is Rafael Devers, who has 12 home runs on the season and is first in today's lineup in slugging percentage at .523. Let's see if he can hit a 13th home run tonight.
Ernie Clement Home Run
Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays has just two home runs on the season, but both of those dingers came against left-handed pitchers, and his slugging percentage improves from .230 against righties to .617 against lefties. That makes him a great bet at 9-1 to hit a home run against lefty starter for the Athletics, Jeffrey Springs.
Springs has allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the 26th highest rate amongst all pitchers with 45+ innings pitched in 2025. Clement could be primed to hit a home run against him tonight.
Isaac Paredes Home Run
Ryan Pepiot gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, and he's allowed 10 home runs this season for a rate of 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched. If he gives up another home run tonight, there's a solid chance it'll come from Isaac Paredes, who leads the Astros in both home runs (11) and slugging percentage (.466) this season.
