Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Ernie Clement is Must-Bet Option vs. Lefties)
The Daily Dinger has cashed a home run ticket two days in a row now after winning on Ernie Clement at 9-1 on Friday night and then cashing Jose Ramirez at 5-1 on Saturday. Let's complete the weekend sweep and try to hit another winner on Sunday's MLB action.
Let's dive into my home run plays for today.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Miguel Vargas Home Run (+650) via BetMGM
- Ernie Clement Home Run (+800) via FanDuel
- Teoscar Hernandez Home Run (+360) via BetMGM
Miguel Vargas Home Run (+650)
The Chicago White Sox are set to face the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon, who will be starting Charlie Morton on the mound. Not only has he been horrific this season with a 7.09 ERA, but he has allowed 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched, the sixth-most amongst all MLB arms with 45+ innings pitched this season. To take advantage of that, let's bet on Miguel Vargas to hit a home run. He leads the White Sox starters in slugging percentage at .431 and has eight home runs so far in 2025.
Ernie Clement Home Run (+800)
I bet Ernie Clement two days ago at 9-1 solely due to his numbers against left-handed pitching, and it worked for us, cashing us the ticket. Let's run it back today as he and the Blue Jays will face JP Sears, a left-handed starter who's allowing 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched, the most amongst all starting pitchers today.
In case you don't know, Clement has a .388 batting average and .714 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers this season, and all three of his 2025 dingers have come against them. At 8-1, this bet is too good to pass up.
Teoscar Hernandez Home Run (+360)
Teoscar Hernandez is another batter who thrives when facing lefties. His batting average and slugging percentage this season improves from .252 and .435 to .450 and .950 against left-handed pitchers. He and the Dodgers will face a lefty starter tonight in Ryan Yarbrough of the Yankees. Let's see if he can take advantage of that and record his 11th home run of the season.
