Dalma Galfi vs. Amanda Anisimova Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3 (Anisimova Poised for Deep Run)
No. 13 Amanda Anisimova all of a sudden finds herself as one of the top favorites to win Wimbledon after plenty of upsets through the first two rounds. Entering her Round 3 match, she's listed sixth on the odds list at +1600 and will take another step toward achieving that goal if she can get past Dalma Galfi.
Let's dive into the odds for Friday's third round showdown.
Dalma Galfi vs. Amanda Anisimova Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Dalma Galfi +390
- Amanda Anisimova -550
Total Games
- 20.5 (Over -120/Under -115)
Dalma Galfi vs. Amanda Anisimova How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Time: 6:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Dalma Galfi: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Dalma Galfi has a chance to post her best finish at Wimbledon with a win against Anisimova. She made it to the third round in 2023, but has yet to make it to the fourth round. A win would give her not only her best finish at Wimbledon but her best finish at any Grand Slam.
She needed three sets to get past Harriet Dart in the first round, but then pulled off a significant upset in the second round, getting past No. 21 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets.
Amanda Anisimova: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Anisimova made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022, but then failed to make it past the qualifying round at this event last year. The good news is she's coming into the 2025 edition of Wimbledon at the highest ranking she's been at in her career, at No. 12 in the world. She blanked Yulia Putintseva in the first round, not allowing her to win a single game, and then followed that up by winning in straight sets against Renata Zarazua.
Dalma Galfi vs. Amanda Anisimova: Prediction and What the Odds Say
At -550, Anisimova is set as a significant favorite in this match. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has an 84.62% chance of winning the match and advancing to the fourth round.
This will be the first time these two tennis players will be facing each other in their careers.
It's hard not to bet on Anisimova in this spot. Not only is she coming into this event in the best form she's been in in her career, but she also cruised through her first two matches, showing no weaknesses in her game.
Instead of laying the -550 price point on her to win, I'm willing to get aggressive and bet on her to win in straight sets at -165.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova Win in Straight Sets -165 via DraftKings
