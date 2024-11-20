Dalton Knecht Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocket Following 37-Point Performance
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht turned in one of the best shooting performances of the season on Tuesday night, hitting 12-of-16 shots (9-for-12 from 3) on his way to a 37-point game in the Lakers' win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup.
Following the game, Knecht's odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award shot up, moving from +2500 last week all the way to +225 at BetMGM Sportsbook.
While Knecht isn't the favorite -- that honor currently is for Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain -- the former University of Tennessee star is making a case for a bigger role in J.J. Redick's rotation.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jared McCain: +180
- Dalton Knecht: +300
- Zaccharie Risacher: +700
- Carlton Carrington: +1200
- Zach Edey: +1500
- Stephon Castle: +2200
There haven't been a lot of rookies -- outside of McCain -- that have thrived immediately in their first season, but Knecht has solid numbers for a player who has mainly been coming off the bench.
He's averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from beyond the arc.
If Redick decides to start Knecht alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves going forward, he could see even more open looks as the season goes on. After falling out of the lottery in the 2024 NBA Draft, Knecht is showing a lot of teams that they passed on an elite sharpshooter early on in his NBA career.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
