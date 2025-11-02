Is Dalton Schultz Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Texans)
The Houston Texans will have a piece of their offense available for Week 9 against the Denver Broncos.
Tight end Dalton Schultz, who is listed as questionable to due to both knee and shoulder injuries, reportedly is expected to suit up in Week 9. This is a major boost for a Houston offense that will also get Nico Collins (concussion) back in action against Denver.
This season, Schultz has appeared in all seven games for Houston, catching 32 of his 40 targets for 308 yards. He's yet to find the end zone this season, but the veteran tight end is a reliable option for CJ Stroud in this offense.
With Christian Kirk (who is also expected to play on Sunday) missing the majority of this season, the Texans gave relied on Schultz as an option underneath in their offense.
Houston is a slight favorite at home in this matchup against Denver as it looks to remain in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC.
Here's a look at my favorite prop for Schultz now that he's expected to play in Week 9.
Best Dalton Schultz Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Broncos
Dalton Schultz OVER 3.5 Receptions (+112)
I don't mind this plus-money prop bet for Schultz in Week 9, as he's been a consistent option for the Houston passing game all season long.
Schultz has at least four targets in all but one game, and he's caught five or more passes in four of his last five games heading into this matchup.
Against a Denver defense that leads the NFL in sack percentage, Schultz could be a valuable option as a checkdown or safety blanket receiver for CJ Stroud on Sunday. I think the veteran tight end could be in the mix for another five-catch game in Week 9.
