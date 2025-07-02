Dan Evans vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Djokovic Favored)
Novak Djokovic needed four sets in Round 1 to get past Alexandre Müller, but the seven-time Wimbledon champion is through to Round 2 and set as a massive favorite against Dan Evans.
Evans is in the second round at Wimbledon for just the fourth time in his career, but he did beat Djokovic (on clay) in the one meeting between the two earlier in their careers.
Can he pull off a massive upset on Thursday?
Oddsmakers aren’t buying it, as Djokovic is looking to make his seventh consecutive appearance in a Wimbledon final.
Here’s a look at the odds, my prediction and each player’s path and history at Wimbledon.
Dan Evans vs. Novak Djokovic Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Dan Evans: +1100
- Novak Djokovic: -2000
Total Games
- 31.5 (Over -110/Under -125)
Dan Evans vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Dan Evans: How They Got Here
Evans had not made it past the first round in Wimbledon in several years, but he does have a lot of history at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Evans is in his 10th Wimbledon appearance, but he’s only made it past the first round three other times.
In Round 1 in 2025, Evans defeated Jay Clarke in straight sets (6-1, 7-5, 6-2) to advance to the second round.
Novak Djokovic: How They Got Here
After beating Muller in Round 1, Djokovic is looking to build on some insane history at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
He’s made six straight appearances in the final, including 10 overall in his career, and he has just one year (2016) that he failed to make the quarterfinal since 2009.
Simply put, he’s one of the best players the game has ever seen and one of the best on grass at Wimbledon, making him tough to bet against in the second round as a massive favorite.
Dan Evans vs. Novak Djokovic: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds, the seven-time Wimbledon winner has an implied probability of 95.24 percent to advance to the third round once again. And I will say, I won’t bet against him doing it.
Evans is a nice story, advancing past the first round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2021, but he’s running into a buzzsaw in Round 2.
Djokovic has been an automatic entrant into at least the quarterfinals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and I don’t expect anything less in 2025.
The Serbian is a huge favorite in this match, and I expect him to handle it pretty easily. Even though he went to four sets in Round 1, Djokovic still won 12 more games than Muller, only losing five games total in the three sets that he won.
I expect a similar dominance against Evans, which should allow him to cover this game spread on Thursday.
Pick: Djokovic -7.5 Games (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
