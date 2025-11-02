Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Bengals)
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury.
Swift has popped up on the injury report for multiple weeks with the issue, getting questionable tags in the process. However, he had been playing through the ailment before he was ruled out for Sunday's matchup earlier this week.
The Bears are also expected to be without one of their backup running backs -- Roschon Johnson -- who was also ruled out for this matchup. That leaves rookie Kyle Monangai (a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) as the team's primary back in this matchup.
This season, Monangai has 42 carries for 186 yards, working behind Swift in Chicago's running back rotation.
Swift has been a bellcow for the Bears, carrying the ball 100 times for 464 yards (4.6 yards per carry) while also reeling in 18 passes for 192 yards.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Bears in the prop market with Swift set to miss this game.
Best Bears Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Bengals
Kyle Monangai OVER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
There couldn't be a better matchup for Monangai in his first career NFL start.
The rookie gets to face a Cincinnati defense that ranks 30th in EPA/Rush and is tied for the fourth-most yards per carry allowed (5.0) in the 2025 season.
The Bears have been relying on their running game quite a bit lately, giving Swift 14 or more carries in three of their last four games while Monangai has 20 carries over his last two games. He had 13 carries for 81 yards and a score in a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.
Monangai has also played at least 44 percent of the snaps in back-to-back games, a sign that he's ready to handle a bigger workload. I think he goes for 80 or more rushing yards in this Week 9 matchup.
