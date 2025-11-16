Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Vikings)
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is off the team's injury report in Week 11 and expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings.
Swift has been battling a groin injury, which held him out agains the Cincinnati Bengals and has led to him being questionable on multiple ocsasions this season, but he's expected to be good to go on Sunday.
That's good news for the Bears, as Swift is averaging 4.8 yards per carry overall and 6.3 yards per carry over his last four games for a surging Chicago offense. The veteran running back has split time with seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai this season, but he still played 61.8 percent of the snaps in last week's win over the New York Giants.
Overall, Swift has 113 carries for 544 yards and four scores this season while catching 23 of his 32 targets for 210 yards and one touchdown.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the star running back in Week 11.
Best D'Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 11 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
D'Andre Swift OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
This season, Swift is averaging 68.0 rushing yards per game, and he's cleared 58.5 rushing yards in four games, including three of his last four matchups where he's put up at least 80 yards rushing.
I like this matchup for Swift, as the Vikings are just 19th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and have allowed the 12th-most rushing yards in the league this season.
Swift only had 53 rushing yards on 17 carries against Minnesota in Week 1, but he's looked much better in recent weeks, averaging over six yards per carry since the Bears' Week 5 bye.
He's worth a look in this market as long as he continues to handle double-digit carries on a weekly basis.
