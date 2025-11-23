Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift missed time in practice this week with a hip injury, but he's off the team's final injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Swift has only missed one game this season, and he's been a big contributor for the 7-3 Bears on offense. The veteran running back has 134 carries for 634 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and has caught 23 of his 33 targets for 210 yards and a score.
The Bears have a capable running back in rookie Kyle Monangai, but he and Swift will likely split touches in Week 12. Last week, Swift played 57.3 percent of the snaps for the Bears, but Monangai found the end zone on the ground.
Still, Swift had a big day, rushing 21 times for 90 yards. He could be in line for another strong game against a Pittsburgh defense that is allowing 4.2 yards per carry this season.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Swift in this Week 12 matchup.
Best D'Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 12 vs. Steelers
D'Andre Swift UNDER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-132)
While Swift should have a big role in the Bears offense on Sunday, I think this rush attempts number is a little high for him -- even after a 21-carry game in Week 11.
Swift only has three games this season with over 14 carries, and one of those games was Week 1 when he played over 80 percent of the team's snaps. Swift has been a much more even split since, playing no more than 66.2 percent of the snaps in any other game.
The 21-carry game in Week 11 was a little bit of an anomaly, as the Bears were nursing a lead before falling behind late in the fourth quarter. I don't see Chicago blowing out this Pittsburgh team, and I could see a scenario where Swift and Monangai both come pretty close to 10-14 carries on the ground.
Swift is averaging just 14.9 carries per game even with his 21-carry game in Week 11.
