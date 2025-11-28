Daniel Jones Injury Update Causes Major Shift to Texans vs. Colts Odds for NFL Week 13
Indianapolis Colts quarterback reportedly is dealing with a fracture in his fibula ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans.
Jones was listed on the Colts' injury report with a fibula injury ahead of Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it appears that the issue a little more serious that originally expected.
While Jones is attempting to play through the injury, and there are reports of him looking "good" at practice, it's still a concern for Indianapolis.
Oddsmakers also seem concerned about the Colts in Week 13 against Houston, as DraftKings moved Indy from a 4.5-point favorite to a 3.5-point favorite in this AFC South clash.
Footage from Jones at practice shows him moving quite gingerly, although it's possible that he looked better in other parts of the session.
The Colts are 8-3 and atop the AFC South entering Week 13, but they don't have much of a cushion over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans. Indy has dropped two games (one to Pittsburgh and one to Kansas City) in recent weeks, falling out of a top-two seed in the AFC.
Jones has been a revelation for the Colts this season, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also made an impact as a runner, carrying the ball 43 times for 159 yards and five scores. With Jones dealing with a fibula fracture, he may not be as willing to scramble in the coming games.
Houston has the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL this season (based on EPA/Play), and that should make things tough on Jones with the former first-round pick at less than 100 percent.
It'll be interesting to see how the Colts list Jones on their final injury report for Week 13.
