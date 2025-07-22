Daniel Jones vs. Anthony Richardson: Odds Show Richardson as Favorite to Win Colts Quarterback Job
The Indianapolis Colts are entering training camp with a quarterback conundrum that blends promise and pressure — all centered around the mercurial Anthony Richardson.
Richardson enters Colts camp tabbed as the favorite to win the gig, but with a tenuous grasp.
Let’s take a deeper look into this situation and how bookmakers think it will play out.
Indianapolis Colts Week 1 Starting QB Odds
- Anthony Richardson: -130
- Daniel Jones +102
- Riley Leonard: +8000
Can Jones Steal the Colts Starting QB Role from Richardson?
Indianapolis is beholden to giving Richardson as much leash as it takes to know he’s not the guy for sure, but he’s running out of length. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick has provided undeniable flashes of brilliance in his limited time on the field: a dynamic debut, explosive performances against Houston and clutch fourth-quarter comebacks on a couple occasions.
But flashes are all they’ve been. With 17 missed games due to injury and a surgically repaired throwing shoulder that flared up again this summer, Richardson’s availability remains a pressing concern as the Colts try to finally stabilize the position that’s haunted them since Andrew Luck’s retirement.
In an effort to raise the floor without punting on Richardson’s ceiling, Indianapolis brought in Daniel Jones — another former top-10 pick, looking for a second act after a turbulent six-year stint with the Giants. Jones offers experience and polish, particularly as a passer, but comes with his own red flags: a neck injury limited him to six games last season, and questions about whether he can truly be “the guy” still permeate throughout the NFL.
Still, Jones isn’t here to simply mentor. He’s here to compete. And with Richardson’s shoulder still a storyline despite being cleared to return, Jones’ presence adds urgency to a quarterback room that can no longer afford uncertainty.
The Colts insist this is an open competition, and it should be. Jobs are on the line — from general manager Chris Ballard to head coach Shane Steichen — and while the franchise would clearly prefer that Richardson claims the job and runs with it, the days of giving reps away in the name of long-term development are done.
There’s no doubt which player has the higher upside between the two. But for the Colts to back Richardson, he has to show that his body and his decision-making can finally hold up under NFL pressure.
And yet, there’s also a wild card buried deeper on the depth chart: Riley Leonard. The sixth-round rookie is unlikely to start this season barring chaos, but the Notre Dame standout has already turned heads with his poise, dual-threat skillset and leadership. After guiding the Irish to the College Football Playoff final with nearly 3,000 passing yards and 900 rushing yards, Leonard enters the league as a long shot as a longshot to win the job, but one worth watching as the season unfolds.
