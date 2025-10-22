Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Knicks)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been ruled out for the team’s season opener on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks as he continues to recover from offseason toe surgery.
Garland has long been expected to miss the start of the season, but he could return some time in November if all goes well with his recovery. The initial timeline for Garland after he underwent surgery in June was 4-5 months.
With Garland out of the lineup, the Cavs have to alter their starting lineup, but they have more than one starter out. Max Strus (foot) is out for this game and expected to miss significant times with a Jones fracture and wing De’Andre Hunter is questionable for Wednesday.
The Cavs did add point guard Lonzo Ball in the offseason, and he could play a bigger role in this offense this season. It’s also possible that Donovan Mitchell opens the campaign as the team’s primary point guard.
Cleveland is favored in the latest odds at DraftKings for this matchup, as the Knicks are down Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson for this season opener. The Cavs are 1.5-point road favorites as of Wednesday morning.
Here’s a look at how to bet on the Cavs in the prop market with Garland ruled out.
Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Knicks in Season Opener
Lonzo Ball OVER 3.5 Assists (-113)
Ball has always been a great passer, and he showed that in his last preseason game, playing 20 minutes of action and recording nine dimes.
While Ball’s minutes are likely going to be limited due to his lengthy injury history, I still think he’s worth a look in this market.
When Ball is in the game, he should be the primary playmaker for the Cavs, and he’ll likely play a bunch of minutes with Mitchell on the bench.
Ball has averaged 5.8 assists per game for this career, averaging at least 5.0 dimes per game in every season except the 2024-25 season with Chicago. He may be undervalued on Wednesday night.
