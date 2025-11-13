Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland could end up missing his second game in a row on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors.
Garland, who underwent surgery on his left big toe in the offseason, aggravated the injury on Monday in a loss to the Miami Heat. Officially, Garland was diagnosed with a contusion, but he exited that game in the third quarter and did not return. Then, the Cavs held him out of Wednesday's win over Miami.
With Cleveland playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, it has yet to officially release an injury report for this game. However, it does seem like it would be a quick turnaround for Garland to play, as the Cavs have not yet committed to a timetable for return for the star guard.
Garland has appeared in just three games this season and is averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Cleveland will release an injury report later this afternoon, and it would be surprsing if Garland isn't at least listed as questionable for this matchup.
So, here's a look at how to bet on the Cavs in the prop market with them potentially down a starting guard on Thursday.
Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Raptors
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points (-107)
Since Garland's status for Thursday's game is in question, I'm looking elsewhere in the prop market for the Cavs.
This season, Mitchell has scored 28 or more points in seven of his 10 appearances and is averaging over 30 points per game.
The Cavs star missed the team's NBA Cup loss to the Raptors earlier this season, but he should have a big game on Thursday with Garland potentially out for this game after he aggravated his surgically repaired toe on Monday against Miami.
Mitchell is averaging 20.4 shots per game this season, and he leads the NBA with 4.2 made 3-pointers per night. Toronto has been an average defense this season, ranking 16th in defensive rating and 15th in opponent points per game.
I think Mitchell thrives on Thursday after getting a day off on Wednesday. After resting against Toronto earlier this season, he returned to score 37 points in his next game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.