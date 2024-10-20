Is Davante Adams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jets vs. Steelers)
The newest member of the New York Jets – star receiver Davante Adams – is set to make his debut with the franchise in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adams, who missed the last three games of the season (while with the Las Vegas Raiders) with a hamstring injury, is off the injury report for Week 7.
Adams is reunited with Aaron Rodgers – his former quarterback in Green Bay – and he should be in line for a big game given his familiarity with the Jets quarterback.
So far this season, Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and a score. Here’s a look at this prop bets for Week 7 on Sunday Night Football.
Davante Adams Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 54.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +180
I love nearly every one of Adams’ prop bets for this game, but it’s extremely hard to pass him up at +180 to find the end zone in primetime.
During his career with Rodgers, Adams has 622 catches for 7,590 yards and has scored 69 touchdowns in 108 games. He had 29 touchdown receptions in his last two seasons in Green Bay, leading the league with 18 scores in 2020.
Since Rodgers has been looking for more options he can trust in this offense, I expect him to look for Adams early and often in his Jets debut.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
