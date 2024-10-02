Davante Adams Trade Odds Feature Three Clear Frontrunners
Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano predicted that Las Vegas Raiders superstar receiver Davante Adams would be on the move this season, and it seems like that is now inevitable.
Adams requested a trade from the Raiders on Tuesday, setting up a chance for a potential blockbuster for a team ahead of the trade deadline.
Following Adam's trade request, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for the star receiver's next team, and the New York Jets are odds on favorites.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams would prefer to play with a quarterback that he's played with before -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers or New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr.
Adams, who signed with the Raiders to play with Carr -- his college teammate -- reportedly has been frustrated since Las Vegas moved on from Carr prior to last season.
Adams missed the Raiders' last game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but he's been solid in the three games he's suited up for in 2024.
The six-time Pro Bowler has 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets so far this seson. If Adams is traded, it'll likely be to a contender that would be willing to move draft capital. It was reported on Tuesday that the Raiders would want at least a second-round pick back in exchange for Adams.
At 2-2, the Raiders are still very much in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC, but they may have to re-configure their goals if Adams is traded away from an already questionable offense.
Here's a breakdown of some of the top teams in the mix for Adams, and why he would make sense at each destination.
Davante Adams Next Team Odds
New York Jets (-110)
New York is the most logical destiation for Adams for several reasons.
First off, he and Rodgers have a ton of chemistry from their time in Green Bay, and Rodgers certainly helped Adams advance his career to become one of the best receivers in the NFL.
New York enters Week 4 with the ninth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl (+2000) and it may have a small window to compete while Rodgers is still healthy and playing at a high level.
In addition to that, the Jets have a disgruntled player of their own in pass rusher Haason Reddick that could make for a nice trade chip for the Raiders in a potential deal.
New Orleans Saints (+275)
The Carr connection is obviously a big reason why the Saints are on this list, but they may not be as inclined to go all. At 2-2, New Orleans is third in the NFC South and already has a solid receiving duo with Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave.
Carr has never been on the same level as Rodgers when it comes to quarterback play, and the Saints may be more than just Adams away from contending for a Super Bowl. It would be a nice addition, but we've seen Carr fail to make the playoffs with Adams on his roster before.
The Saints are currently +3500 to win the Super Bowl this season (14th in the latest odds).
Pittsburgh Steelers (+450)
Pittsburgh is an interesting case for Adams since it has cheap quarterbacks at the moment (Justin Fields and Russell Wilson) and lacks another top receiver next to George Pickens after it traded away Diontae Johnson in the offseason.
It's unclear if Adams would want to play for Pittsburgh, but at 3-1 the Steelers are atop the AFC North and once again in play for a playoff spot under Mike Tomlin. Oddsmakers aren't as high on the Steelers' chances to win the Super Bowl as the Saints and Jets, placing them at +4000 in the latest odds.
Washington Commanders (+800)
Would the Washington Commanders go all in for Adams?
Through four games, the Commanders appear to have struck gold with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, but outside of Terry McLaurin, they don't have an elite threat on the outside in their offense.
The Commanders are 3-1 on the season and in first place in the NFC East, and they would have the financial flexibility to have Adams on the roster since Daniels is on his rookie deal. It's a long shot, but the Commanders may be a playoff team this season if Daniels' start to his career is for real.
