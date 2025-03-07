Dayton vs. VCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, March 7
Two of the best teams in the Atlantic 10 will meet on Friday when the VCU Rams host the Dayton Flyers in each team's final regular season game.
VCU won the first meeting between these two teams, edging out Dayton by a final score of 73-68. Things will get even tougher for Dayton on Friday when the Flyers have to head to Siegel Center to face the Rams on their home court.
Let's dive into the odds, key players, and my best bet for this A-10 showdown.
Dayton vs. VCU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dayton +8.5 (-102)
- VCU -8.5 (120)
Moneyline
- Dayton +330
- VCU -430
Total
- OVER 141.5 (-115)
- UNDER 141.5 (-105)
Dayton vs. VCU How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Siegel Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Dayton Record: 21-9 (11-6 Conference)
- VCU Record: 25-5 (15-2 Conference)
Dayton vs. VCU Key Players to Watch
Dayton
Enoch Cheeks: Enoch Cheeks can do it all for the Flyers. He's averaging 13.4 points per game, but he's also the team leader in rebounds (6.4) and steals (1.9). He could prove to be a difference-maker on Friday night.
VCU
Max Shulga: Not only does Max Shulga lead the team in points (15.5), assists (3.8), and steals (1.9), but he's also shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. When he gets hot, the Rams are tough to beat.
Dayton vs. VCU Prediction and Pick
The numbers in this game are too close not to take the team that's getting the points. For example, Dayton ranks 86th in the country in effective field goal percentage, only three spots below VCU at 83rd.
It's also worth noting the Rams have the 27th-highest three-point shot rate in college basketball, but now they have to face a Flyers team that has kept their opponents to shooting just 25.6% from beyond the arc over their last three games.
I'll take the points with the Flyers and hope they can keep the game within reach.
Pick: Dayton +8.5 (-102)
