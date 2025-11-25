Is Deandre Ayton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton was banged up in the early going against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, suffering a knee contusion.
He did not return to that game, and he's now been ruled out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Cup clash.
An offseason addition by the Lakers, Ayton has been solid through the Lakers' 16 games (15 appearances for Ayton) this season. He's averaging 15.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting a strong 69.6 percent from the field.
With Ayton out, the Lakers will likely turn to Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber as their primary options at center on Tuesday night.
Here's a look at my favorite Lakers prop bet with their starting center on the shelf for at least this matchup.
Best Lakers Prop Bet With Deandre Ayton Out
Luka Doncic OVER 17.5 Assists and Rebounds (-102)
This season, Doncic has 18 or more assists and rebounds in seven of his 12 games, averaging 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game overall.
While his duties as a playmaker have lessened a bit with LeBron James back in action, I do think Doncic is worth a look in this market with Ayton sidelined on Tuesday. The Lakers don't have nearly as much depth at center as they'd like, and Doncic may be asked to have a bigger role on the glass in this matchup.
He's coming off an 11-rebound game against Utah when Ayton went down after just 13 minutes, finishing with 19 rebounds and assists in that game. I'd take a shot on Doncic against a Clippers team that ranks 21st in rebounding percentage and 22nd in opponent assists per game this season.
