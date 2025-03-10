Delaware vs. Towson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for CAA Championship Semifinal
The Coastal Athletic Association will see semifinal action on Monday, starting with a showdown between the Delaware Blue Hens and Towson Tigers.
Towson is the CAA regular season champion, going 16-2 in conference play. The Tigers got past Drexel in the quarterfinals and will now face Delaware in the Semifinals, who are in the midst of a Cinderella run. The Blue Hens went 5-13 in conference play and is a No. 12 seed in the tournament. Now, after three straight wins, they're one more victory away from a spot in the championship.
Delaware vs. Towson Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Delaware +6.5 (-115)
- Towson -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Delaware +220
- Towson -275
Total
- OVER 144.5 (-105)
- UNDER 144.5 (-115)
Delaware vs. Towson How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Delaware Record: 15-19 (5-13 Conference)
- Towson Record: 22-10 (16-2 Conference)
Delaware vs. Towson Key Players to Watch
Delaware
John Camden: Delaware's offense goes through John Camden as he's leading the team in both points (17.0) and rebounds (5.4). He's also fresh off a massive 36-point performance in their quarterfinal upset against William & Mary. If they pull off another upset, he'll play a big role in it.
Towson
Dylan Williams: Towson's 3-point weapon is Dylan Williams, who is draining his shots from beyond the arc at an impressive rate of 43.1%. If he gets going from three-point range, Towson becomes a tough team to beat.
Delaware vs. Towson Prediction and Pick
If someone could tell me how a team can rank 306th in effective field goal percentage but win the regular season title in their conference. If you think an elite defense is the answer, that's not the case. The Tigers rank just 124th in defensive efficiency.
There's a reason this spread is so small despite this game being between a No. 1 seed and a No. 12 seed. Delaware struggles defensively, but at least the Blue Hens can shoot, ranking 36th in the country in effective field goal percentage.
I'll take the points with Delaware and I wouldn't be surprised if the Cinderella story continues for the Blue Hens.
Pick: Delaware +6.5 (-115) via BetMGM
