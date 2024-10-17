Is Derek Carr Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Saints)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is not expected to play in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
Carr suffered an oblique injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he didn’t play in the Saints’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. After suffering the injury, it was reported that he was expected to miss multiple games.
With Carr listed as doubtful and likely missing this matchup, the Saints are set as home underdogs, with the total set at just 37 points.
Rookie Spencer Rattler, who started for New Orleans in Week 6, will be under center again on Thursday. Here’s a look at how he’s projected to fare in this matchup based on his prop bets.
Spencer Rattler Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 181.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 0.5 (Over -220/Under +170)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -165/Under +125)
- Anytime TD: +350
Rattler was up and down in his NFL debut, completing 22 of his 40 pass attempts for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
He also added four carries for 27 yards.
Against a Denver defense that has been elite against the pass, I wouldn’t be shocked if Rattler throws another pick in Week 7. However, I also think his passing yards prop may be a little low. The Saints got into a shootout in Week 6 because of their poor defense, and New Orleans may find itself playing from behind in this game.
While Rattler’s weapons will be severely diminished with Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) are both out, he didn’t have Olave for most of his debut.
I’ll take a shot on the Saints quarterback going over his passing yards – and throwing a pick – on Thursday.
