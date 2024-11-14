SI

Is Devonta Smith Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Eagles)

The latest injury update for Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to play in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders despite dealing with a hamstring injury. 

Smith was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but he is not listed on the team’s final injury report, a sign that he will play on Thursday Night Football. 

Smith had a down game in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching just two passes (on three targets) for 14 yards. Overall, he’s played in eight of the Eagles’ nine games this season, reeling in 37 of his 50 targets for 487 yards and four touchdowns. 

With Washington allowing 17 touchdown passes this season – the sixth most in the NFL – could Smith be in line for a big game?

Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for Week 11. 

Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Receptions: 4.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
  • Receiving Yards: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
  • Anytime TD: +150

Smith has been a tricky player to project in the prop market, although he has cleared his receiving yards prop for this game (52.5) in six of his eight games.

The issue? In Smith's two games that he failed to hit this prop he finished with -2 and 14 receiving yards. So, there is a chance he fall completely flat. 

Still, he only has four games where he’s cleared his receptions prop, so I’d rather target Smith’s yardage against a Washington team that ranks 15th in net yards per pass attempt allowed. 

Smith has been targeted less since A.J. Brown returned from injury, which limits his ceiling in this market, but he’s still received at least four looks in three of his last five games. I’ll back him to clear 52.5 yards for the seventh time this season on Thursday.

