Diamondbacks vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Sunday Night Baseball
Don't let the first NFL Sunday of the season distract you from the fact we still have a full slate of MLB games, including a Sunday Night Baseball showdown between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros.
The Diamondbacks are 3-7 in their last 10 games which has caused them to drop down the wild card standings, now holding onto a playoff spot by just 1.5 games. They need to figure things out in a hurry if they want to give themselves a chance to go on another deep playoff run.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on today's MLB finale.
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-182)
- Astros -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline:
- Diamondbacks +116
- Astros -136
Total:
- OVER 8.5 (-102)
- UNDER 8.5 (-120)
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.15 ERA)
- Houston: Justin Verlander (3-5, 4.52 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Diamondbacks record: 79-64
- Astros record: 77-65
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson: The Diamondbacks starter has been good, but not great of late. He hasn't had any blowup spots, but has allowed two earned runs in four of his last five starts. He'll need to step up in the final stretch of the season to put the Diamondbacks in as good of a spot as possible to to lock up a postseason berth.
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve: The Astros' infielder is already having a fantastic season, batting .300 on the year, and now has begun playing even better as games become increasingly important. He has batted .391 in 26 plate appearances this month. If he keeps playing at this level, the Astros are going to be in position to go on a deep playoff run.
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Despite their recent woes, I find it hard to not take a shot on the Diamondbacks at +116 considering their offensive numbers of late. Dating back to August 1, the Diamondbacks lead all of Major League Baseball in OPS at .823.
They have the ability to take advantage of a struggling Justin Verlander, who has allwoed at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts.
I'll back Arizona to snap its losing streak and prevent the series sweep tonight.
Pick: Diamondbacks +116
