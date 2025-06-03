Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The Atlanta Braves have yet to win a start by Spencer Strider this season, but they’ll aim to turn that around in his fourth outing of 2025 – this time against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After a fast start to the season, the D-Backs have fallen off in the NL West standings, losing eight of their last 10 games to fall 7.5 games out of first place. One issue for Arizona has been its pitching staff, as it has one of the five-worst bullpen ERAs in the game and today’s starter Zac Gallen has gotten off to a rough start.
Oddsmakers have set the Braves as favorites at home in this contest, but they are four games under .500 and haven’t exactly looked like a playoff team.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s NL showdown.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-170)
- Braves -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +124
- Braves: -148
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -118)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Zac Gallen (3-7, 5.54 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 28-31
- Braves record: 27-31
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zac Gallen OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-180)
Zac Gallen has really struggled with his command in the 2025 season, ranking in the 23rd percentile in Major League Baseball in walk percentage.
Not only that, but the righty has allowed multiple walks in 11 of his 12 starts, walking 32 batters in just over 66 innings of work.
I can’t trust him to keep this Atlanta offense in check, especially since the Braves are 15th in MLB in walks drawn. They should be able to work two free passes against the D-Backs righty.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Earlier on Tuesday, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Braves are the team to take in this matchup:
To say it’s been a rough season for Gallen is an understatement.
The Diamondbacks righty used to be a perennial contender for the NL Cy Young, but he’s really taken a step back in 2025, posting a 5.54 ERA while allowing four or more earned runs in each of his last four starts.
Here’s how Gallen ranks in some key advanced numbers – per Statcast – this season:
- Expected ERA: 4.13 (38th percentile)
- Average Exit Velocity Against: 91.0 (17th percentile)
- Walk Percentage: 11.0 percent (23rd percentile)
- Hard-Hit Percentage: 45.3 percent (20th percentile)
- Pitching Run Value: -7 (9th percentile)
That’s not going to cut it, even against a Braves team that is under .500 this season.
Atlanta is sending ace Spencer Strider to the mound for the fourth time this season, although it is 0-3 in his starts. Strider has a 4.50 ERA, pitching 5.0 innings or less in three straight outings.
Still, I like the Braves to take this matchup. Not only does Atlanta have a slight pitching edge with these starters, but the D-Backs’ bullpen is one of the worst in baseball, posting a 5.29 ERA in 2025.
Atlanta, on the other hand, has a 3.59 bullpen ERA in 2025. Since Arizona is just 4-8 in Gallen’s starts, I lean with the Braves to pick up a win at home on Tuesday.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
