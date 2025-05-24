Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, May 24
The St. Louis Cardinals edged out the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night by a final score of 4-3 in their first meeting this season. The Cardinals are now just three games back from the Cubs as we enter Saturday's MLB slate.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for the second game of this weekend series.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+172)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks -102
- Cardinals -116
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -120)
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Game Time: 2:15 PM EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, Dbacks.TV
- Diamondbacks Record: 26-25
- Cardinals Record: 28-23
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Merrill Kelly, RHP (5-2, 3.26 ERA)
- St. Louis: Matthew Liberatore, LHP (3-3, 2.92 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Best Prop Bet
- Eugenio Suarez UNDER 0.5 Hits (+160) via BetMGM
Eugenio Suarez of the Diamondbacks has had some serious issues this season when facing left-handed pitchers. His batting average drops from .248 against righties down to an abysmal .122 against lefties. Today, he's face a lefty starter of the Cardinals in Matthew Liberatore. With that in mind, I love the +160 price tag on the third baseman to not record a hit today.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
I have full faith in the Cardinals getting the job done today with Liberatore on the mound. Not only have the Diamondbacks struggled against lefties this season, ranking outside the top 10 in OPS against them, but Liberatore has been even better than his ERA indicates. He has a FIP (Field Independent Pitching) of 2.29 which indicates we could see further positive regression from the Cardinals' starter.
It's also tough to trust the Diamondbacks in any game considering how bad their bullpen has been in 2025. They rank 26th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 5.21, meaning any team is still in the game even if they're down runs in the late innings.
I'll back the Cardinals as slight home favorites this afternoon.
Pick: Cardinals -116 via FanDuel
