Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 21
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in a rubber match on Wednesday night.
The Diamondbacks took the first game of this NL West series but the Dodgers bounced back with a 4-3 win in extra innings on Tuesday. If the Diamondbacks can secure the series win tonight, they'll pull within three games of the division lead.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-166)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks +118
- Dodgers -138
Total
- 9 (Over -114/Under -106)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, SportsNet LA
- Diamondbacks Record: 26-23
- Dodgers Record: 30-19
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Corbin Burnes, RHP (3-1, 2.56 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Dustin May, RHP (1-4, 4.43 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best Prop Bet
- Dustin May UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-118) via BetMGM
One of the biggest strengths of the Diamondbacks this season has been their plate discipline. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on just 19.2% of their plate appearances, the third lowest rate in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Dustin May, whose strikeout total is uncharacteristically high this season, striking out 8.3 batters per nine innings, a significant increase compared to last season. If we see some regression from May in this area, this bet has a great chance to be a winner.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In a matchup between two of the hottest offenses in the Majors, I see no other bet to make than the OVER. These two teams rank first and third in OPS over the past 30 days. They also combine for an average of 10.97 runs per game this season, well above the set total for tonight of 9.0.
Corbin Burnes' may scare OVER bettors with his 2.56 ERA, but take note that he has a FIP (Field Independent Pitching) of 4.20. That's a sign that we could see some regression from Burnes in the coming weeks as his numbers appear better than he's played.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this NL West showdown.
Pick: OVER 9 (-114)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
