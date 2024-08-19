Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19
The Arizona Diamondbacks were on the wrong side of a sweep in Tampa Bay over the weekend, a blow to the team's hopes of making at un at the NL West crown.
The defending NL Champions will head to Miami to face the lowly Miami Marlins on Monday in hopes of getting back on track and maintaining its fine standing in the NL Wild Card picture. Even without Ketel Marte possibly, the team is well equipped to handle Miami, but is there a better way to bet on it?
Here's our full betting preview.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-115)
- Marlins: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: -210
- Marlins: +175
Total: 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 19
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: LoanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida
- Diamondbacks Record: 69-56
- Marlins Record: 46-78
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Arizona Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-6, 3.98 ERA)
- Miami Marlins: Adam Oller (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Key Players to Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll: With Ketel Marte likely out for this game after re-aggravating an ankle injury, Carroll will be relied upon to regain his 2023 Rookie of the Year form. The outfielder has struggled this season is hitting only .221 on the year, but was huge in a near comeback against the Rays on Friday, going two-for-five with two runs batted in with a homer.
Miami Marlins
Adam Oller: Oller returns to the big leagues for the first time this season after two unsuccessful stints with the Athletics the past two seasons. The right hander will try to keep down one of the most potent offenses in the big leagues in hopes of eating up a few innings for the last place Marlins.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
The Diamondbacks are the prohibitive favorites in this one given the questions about Oller’s viability as a big league pitcher.
Arizona has a loaded offense, even without Marte, tops in Major League Baseball in OPS since the All-Star break and should put constant pressure on the minor leaguer and a suspect Marlins bullpen from the opening pitch.
However, can Miami hold up on offense? The team has been frisky at the dish despite a porous record that has the team 30 games under .500. The team is right at the league average in OPS since the All-Star break and the Diamondbacks pitching staff as a whole ha s been questionable all year, 25th in unit ERA.
Even with a capable arm like Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, I believe Miami can plate a few runs, especially in the later stages of the game, and help get this game over the total.
PICK: OVER 8.5 (-105)
