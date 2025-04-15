Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Arizona Diamondbacks are trying their best to keep pace in the NL West and they head into their midweek series against the Marlins winners of four of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the Marlins have a surprising winning record at 8-7. The winner of this series will be in a great spot as we head into the second half of April. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondacks -1.5 (+105)
- Marlins +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks -162
- Marlins +136
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: loanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Florida, Dbacks.TV, FanDuel App (MIA)
- Diamondbacks Record: 9-7
- Marlins Record: 8-7
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Merrill Kelly, RHP - (2-1, 7.2 ERA)
- Miami: Connor Gillispie, RHP - (0-1, 3.86 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Best Prop Bet
- Connor Gillispie 3+ Walks Allowed (+150) via DraftKings
Betting on whatever pitcher faces the Diamondbacks to go over their walk total has been a great bet to start the season. The Diamondbacks have the highest walk rate in the Majors, walking on 11.7% of their plate appearances. I'm going to back that again tonight, especially considering Gillispie has already reached four walks in one of his three starts this season.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
I see no reason to not back the Diamondbacks as road favorites, who have been much better than their record indicates. They're fifth in the Majors in OPS so far this season while batting .256.
If Merrill Kelly's 7.2 ERA scares you have, take a look at his starts. He gave up nine earned runs against the Yankees in his second start which has skewed his season-long numbers. His other two starts were solid outings against the Cubs and Orioles, and now he gets to face the worse offense has has faced all season in the Marlins.
I'll back Arizona as a road favorite tonight.
Pick: Diamondbacks -162 via DraftKings
