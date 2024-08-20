Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Expect Runs)
The Arizona Diamondbacks are here to stay.
After winning the National League last season, this young Arizona team is back in the mix for a playoff spot in 2024, sitting in the No. 2 wild card spot with a sizable lead on it entering Tuesday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins.
These teams combined for 15 runs in a 9-6 win for Arizona on Monday, but the D-Backs also placed star Ketel Marte on the injured list with an ankle injury.
On Tuesday, veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez will make his third start of the season for the D-Backs as they look to hold off a tanking Marlins team that is just 24-40 straight up at home.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet on Tuesday. Aug. 20.
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+114)
- Marlins +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: -155
- Marlins: +130
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 5.06 ERA)
- Miami: Edward Cabrera (2-4, 5.67 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: LoanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida
- Diamondbacks record: 70-56
- Marlins record: 46-79
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Key Players to Watch
Arizona Diamondbacks
Adrian Del Castillo: He’s only played nine games at the Major League level, but Del Castillo is hitting the cover off the ball, slashing .333/.405/.667 with three homers and 14 runs batted in. He had a six-RBI showing with a homer in Monday’s win over Miami.
Miami Marlins
Edward Cabrera: The young Marlins righty has been up and down this season, posting a 5.67 ERA across 13 outings. Prior to his last start, Cabrera had put together five solid starts, posting a 2.00 ERA and leading the Marlins to a 3-2 record, but then he was rocked for six runs in four innings his last time out. Can he bounce back?
Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
I’m shocked to see such a low total in this game since both starters pitchers have ERAs north of 5.00 on the season.
Let’s start with the Marlins and Cabrera, who has shown promise at times but still has given up three or more runs in seven of his 13 outings. Not only that, but the righty has seen 11 of his 13 starts finish with eight or more combined runs.
As for Rodriguez, the D-Backs have scored eight and seven runs in his two outings, and he’s given up 10 hits and six runs across 10.2 innings of work.
Miami’s offense is not good, but it did enough on Monday to easily help push that game over the total, and Arizona is the No. 3 OVER team in the league, going 69-51-6 to the OVER this season.
Shockingly, the Marlins aren’t far behind, going 69-53-3 to the OVER in 2024.
Let’s root for some runs in this matchup on Tuesday.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
